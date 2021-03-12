Vapotherm Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.50.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $893,160. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in Vapotherm by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,117,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Vapotherm by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.