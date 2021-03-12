Vapotherm Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.
Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.50.
In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $893,160. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
