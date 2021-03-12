Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

