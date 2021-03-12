Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $221.52. 41,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.16.

