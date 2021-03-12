Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VYMI stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $66.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

