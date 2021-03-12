Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 244,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

