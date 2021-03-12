VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

