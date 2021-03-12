VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,122,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,448,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.