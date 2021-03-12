Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,872 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 105,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,103,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,202,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

