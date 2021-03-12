Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.72. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

