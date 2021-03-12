Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

