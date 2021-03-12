Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,734.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.