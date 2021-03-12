Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

