Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

