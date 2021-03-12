Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.38% of Utz Brands worth $36,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 204,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Utz Brands stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

