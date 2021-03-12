USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $10.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.77. 12,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

