USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $652,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,680,000.

SMMD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. 47,742 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

