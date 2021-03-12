USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 81,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.