USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $896,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 60,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

