USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after acquiring an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,892 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 17,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

