USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

