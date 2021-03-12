US Capital Advisors Comments on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTRG. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

