Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Shares of NYSE UBP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The firm has a market cap of $604.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
