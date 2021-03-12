Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Shares of NYSE UBP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The firm has a market cap of $604.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.