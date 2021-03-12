Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $716.57 million, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

