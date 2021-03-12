UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.25. 10,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

UPMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

