Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

