Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

UNTY stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

