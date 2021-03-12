UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $18.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $351.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.15 and a 200-day moving average of $331.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

