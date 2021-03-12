United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shot up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.62. 31,521,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,527,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in United States Steel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,987,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

