United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 38590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

