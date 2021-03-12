United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of UIHC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Insurance by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.