Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €1.04 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €31.24 ($36.75). The stock had a trading volume of 382,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.28.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

