Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,851,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,634,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.21. 21,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,825. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

