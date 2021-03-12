Unido EP (UDO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $747,149.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $747,149.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.00468635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.60 or 0.00555316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00076810 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,617,125 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

