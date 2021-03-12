UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.98

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 75000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

