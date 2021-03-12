Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $328.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $434.74 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $555.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,902. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.