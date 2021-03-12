Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $328.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $434.74 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $555.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,902. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

