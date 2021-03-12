Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

