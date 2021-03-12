Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $356.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.72.
In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
