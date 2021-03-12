UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $1,352,200.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFPI stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

