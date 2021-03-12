UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $1,352,200.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UFPI stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
