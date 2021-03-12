UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Signify Health stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

In related news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

