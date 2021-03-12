UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (ETR:ADS) a €338.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €287.27 ($337.97).

Shares of ADS opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of €282.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €278.99. adidas has a 12-month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12-month high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

