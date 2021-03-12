Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

