U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Sells $553,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00.
NYSE USPH opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.45.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $3,301,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
