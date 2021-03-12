U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Sells $553,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

