U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $312.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.19 million and the highest is $314.00 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $334.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

