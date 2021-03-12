U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

USB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 186,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

