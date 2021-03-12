U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.

USB opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

