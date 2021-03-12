Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

