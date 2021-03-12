Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $288.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the lowest is $284.19 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $11.05 on Friday, reaching $411.87. The company had a trading volume of 417,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.43. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.