Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Twitter stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

