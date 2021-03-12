Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $3,407,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Dover by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $133.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

