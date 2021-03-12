TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 172,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.52. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

