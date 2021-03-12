TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 172,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.52. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
