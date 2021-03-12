Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS TKHVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.31.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

